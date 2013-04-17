FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Corte Ingles to securitise consumer loans
April 17, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Retailer El Corte Ingles, Spain’s biggest privately held company, is studying a securitisation of consumer loans for the first time as it seeks to diversify its financing, two sources familiar with the effort told Reuters.

El Corte Ingles, a high-end department store that has traditionally stayed away from capital markets, has tapped Santander bank to handle the operation, the sources said.

Spanish retail sales have fallen for 32 straight months and consumers have flocked to low-cost outlets. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)

