FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Corte Ingles to securitise consumer loans
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Spain's Corte Ingles to securitise consumer loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

By Andrés González

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles, the country’s biggest privately held company, is looking at a securitisation of consumer loans for the first time as it seeks to diversify its financing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The department store operator which has previously stayed away from capital markets, has appointed Santander to handle the operation, the first of its kind for the retailer, the sources said.

“The idea is to securitise the consumer loans business, not the store cards,” said one of the sources.

Spanish retail sales have fallen for 32 straight months and consumers have flocked to low-cost outlets. The last set of results published by the company, for 2011, showed net profit dropping by a third.

Both El Corte Ingles and Santander declined to comment.

One of Spain’s biggest employers, El Corte Ingles provides financing for clients to buy big-ticket items like dishwashers and flat-screen televisions and also grants personal loans.

The department store chain was the biggest lender for consumer goods in 2012, statistics show.

News website El Confidencial said the securitisation deal would be for between 500 million and 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The company does not publish its debt figures, but a source with knowledge of its balance sheet said debt stood at around 5.9 billion euros at the end of 2011.

El Corte Ingles has 83 department stores, 39 out-of-town hypermarkets known as Hipercor and 253 smaller convenience stores named Opencor and Supercor. ($1=0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.