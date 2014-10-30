FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cortendo announces Healthcap Leads $11 mln Private Placement
October 30, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cortendo announces Healthcap Leads $11 mln Private Placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cortendo Publ AB

* Announces Healthcap Leads $11 million (73.4 million Norwegian crowns) Private Placement

* Has entered into agreement with Healthcap, AP3, Storebrand and Arctic Fund Management for a private placement of 19,315,000 million shares of Cortendo at 4.22 Swedish crowns (equivalent to 3.8 Norwegian crowns) per share

* Private placement will result in gross proceeds of about 81.5 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to $11 million or 73.4 million Norwegian crowns

* Says after completion of deal Healthcap will hold 12,500,000 shares and votes (including the 5,405,400 shares currently held by AP3)

* Says after completion Storebrand will hold 10,404,257 shares and votes (including 8,604,257 shares already held)

* Says after completion of transaction, AP3 10,005,400 shares and votes

* After completion of transaction Arctic Fund Management will hold 2,296,000 shares and votes (including 1,881,000 shares already held)

* Says will evaluate alternative options, including a U.S. financing and listing strategy and pursuant to agreement, Cortendo will, subject to completion of transaction, not move forward with current Oslo Axess listing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

