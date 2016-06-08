FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian media company Corus hires Telus's ex-CFO
June 8, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Canadian media company Corus hires Telus's ex-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said it hired John Gossling, the former chief financial officer of Telus Corp, to replace its own retiring CFO, Tom Peddie.

Peddie will retire at the end of August, after 17 years with Corus, the company said on Wednesday.

Telus had said that Gossling would leave at the end of May to seek other opportunities.

Corus, which operates a network of Canadian radio stations and television channels, said Peddie was instrumental in driving growth at the company.

Peddie oversaw the acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc's media unit in January, a deal that helped Corus add channels like National Geographic, Food Network Canada, and HGTV Canada. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

