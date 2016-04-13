FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Corus Entertainment posts second quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year ago loss, helped by the launch of new specialty television services.

Net income attributable to shareholders was C$102.2 million ($79.88 million), or C$1.17 per share, for the second quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with a net loss of C$86.8 million, or C$1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$197.7 million from C$191.5 million. ($1 = 1.2794 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

