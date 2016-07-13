FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Corus posts bigger third-quarter loss
July 13, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Canada's Corus posts bigger third-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss as expenses soared.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was C$15.8 million ($12 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, for the three months to May 31.

Corus posted a net loss of C$8.1 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to C$360.8 million from C$203.1 million. ($1 = C$1.3023) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
