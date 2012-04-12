Corus profit rises on television revenue growth

April 12 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven mainly by television revenue growth.

Corus, which could soon be Canada’s last major independent media company, reported net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of C$31.6 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share, up from C$27.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer, which focuses on content for children and women, rose 8 percent to C$205.7 million.