FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Corus profit halves due to weak radio business
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's Corus profit halves due to weak radio business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s profit nearly halved as a rise in specialty advertisement revenue failed to offset weakness in its radio division.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$11.9 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$23.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue fell marginally to C$193.6 million ($186 million).

Corus is controlled by the Shaw family, which also runs cable company Shaw Communications Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.