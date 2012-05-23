FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Coryton fully operational again-Union
#Energy
May 23, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UK Coryton fully operational again-Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The UK Coryton refinery is back up and running at full strength, after processing was hit last week by a faulty unit, a source at the plant said on Wednesday.

“Repairs have been done and the plant is up and running again,” the source, a union member, said.

The refinery, formerly owned by the now-bankrupt Petroplus, stopped taking in crude supplies as a unit at the plant was damaged.

The news had raised fresh concerns about the plant’s future and that of 900 jobs, as administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) looks to sell the refinery after the Swiss-based owner went bankrupt at the start of the year.

