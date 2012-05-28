FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuel security not hit by UK's Coryton closure-Govt
May 28, 2012

Fuel security not hit by UK's Coryton closure-Govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - A possible closure of the UK’s Coryton refinery would not undermine fuel security because of substantial over-capacity in refining in Europe, a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy and Climate Change said on Monday.

“There’s over capacity in Europe, so as far as we’re concerned there will be no security of supply impact,” said Emily Towers, chief press officer at the DECC said.

She said that petrol stations around London and the South East would see continuity off supply as, for the moment, ships bringing crude to be processed were still arriving.

“The jetty will operate as normal,” she said.

