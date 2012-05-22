Coryton refinery halts crude intake to fix unit

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The UK Petroplus refinery Coryton has stopped taking in crude supplies as a unit at the plant is damaged, a union representative said on Tuesday.

The news raised fresh concerns about its future and that of 900 jobs, with just one bidder thought to be still in the running to buy the plant.

A tanker is sitting outside the terminal, unable to discharge crude, Russ Ball, regional representative of the Unite union said.

He said that a piece of equipment regulating steam pressure had broken last week and was being repaired.

He added it was unclear whether the plant had completely stopped processing crude, or was partially running.