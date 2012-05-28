FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coryton has enough crude to run until next week-PwC
May 28, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Coryton has enough crude to run until next week-PwC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus’ UK Coryton refinery has enough crude oil in its supply to last until next week, its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday.

“We have enough crude for the refinery to run until the week of June 4,” PwC administrator Steven Pearson said.

After that, the refinery would still be able to run using refined products to keep the machinery operating, he said.

There was still a chance there could be a buyer for the plant to operate as a refinery, but that this possibility was “remote,” he added.

