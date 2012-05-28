Coryton has enough crude to run until next week-PwC

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus’ UK Coryton refinery has enough crude oil in its supply to last until next week, its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday.

“We have enough crude for the refinery to run until the week of June 4,” PwC administrator Steven Pearson said.

After that, the refinery would still be able to run using refined products to keep the machinery operating, he said.

There was still a chance there could be a buyer for the plant to operate as a refinery, but that this possibility was “remote,” he added.