UK Coryton refinery workers take fight to government
June 14, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

UK Coryton refinery workers take fight to government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Workers at the bankrupt Coryton refinery in Britain took their fight to the country’s government on Thursday and marched towards a court where Prime Minister David Cameron was giving evidence in a bid to save their jobs.

Around 100 protesters marched from the Department of Energy and Climate Change in the government district of Whitehall in central London to the Royal Courts of Justice where Cameron is giving evidence about his links to media baron Rupert Murdoch.

“Save our jobs,” they sang as they approached the courts.

Previously the workers demonstrated outside the Shell building, headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell, which the union said on Wednesday was looking to turn the refinery into a storage terminal, threatening the vast majority of the 900 jobs at the plant.

On Monday, workers disrupted the supply of fuel heading to some petrol stations in the southeast of England to protest against the plant’s likely closure.

Coryton is currently being wound down as crude supplies run out, and redundancies are expected next week. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing James Jukwey)

