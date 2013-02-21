FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corzine may be blacklisted from futures industry by regulator
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Corzine may be blacklisted from futures industry by regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A key U.S futures-market regulator said Thursday it will block Jon Corzine, the former chief executive of failed broker MF Global, from the futures industry unless he clears an investigation into his fitness as a participant.

The National Futures Association, which oversees brokers and asset managers, is “aware of publicly available information that raises issues” about Corzine’s fitness for membership, NFA Chairman Chris Hehmeyer said in a statement.

Corzine will not be granted membership in the future “unless NFA, after completing its fitness investigation, resolves those issues to its satisfaction,” Hehmeyer said.

Corzine’s membership has lapsed.

MF Global collapsed in October 2011 after dipping into customer accounts in violation of industry rules, leaving a $1.6 billion hole in its customers’ accounts and shaking confidence in the futures industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.