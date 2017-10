LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cosalt PLC : * Requested RBS and HSBC Bank to appoint administrators to the company * Have been unable to identify any alternative source of funding * Administrators will seek to sell the company’s assets, including the shares

in Cosalt Offshore and Cosalt Workwear * No employees,customers or suppliers to be materially affected and trading

units should continue to trade as usual * Source text