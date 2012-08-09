FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cosan posts 17.1 mln reais loss on weak cane harvest
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Cosan posts 17.1 mln reais loss on weak cane harvest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cosan loss follows late cane harvest start

* Weak cane harvest cut sugar, ethanol sales

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producer Cosan recorded a loss in the first quarter of its 2013 fiscal year after a late start to the sugarcane harvest led to lower sales of sweeteners and vehicle fuels, the company said on Wednesday.

Cosan said in a securities filing its fiscal first quarter 2013 loss was 17.1 million reais ($8.47 million) compared with an adjusted profit of 167.5 million reais a year earlier. Cosan’s fiscal first quarter 2013 ended on June 30, 2012.

The fiscal year for Brazilian sugar cane companies runs from April 1, with the beginning of cane harvesting and crushing. Cosan’s 2013 year will end on March 31, 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of cash flow closely watched by analysts, fell 88 percent to 426.7 million reais in the quarter from a year earlier.

Brazil’s sugar and ethanol industry has suffered weak results since a 2008 U.S. banking crisis and world recession cut off credit and demand and pushed many heavily indebted mills to the brink of bankruptcy.

($1 = $2.02 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Reese Ewing and Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.