Brazil's Cosan paves way for $150 mln retapping of 2027 bond

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - The board of Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio authorized a subsidiary to sell up to $150 million worth of global bonds due in 2027, as Brazil's largest diversified sugar producer takes advantage of growing demand for Brazilian corporate debt.

In a securities filing, Cosan said the company's seven-member board approved the plan, which includes adding guarantees to the new debt. The company first sold the bonds on June 20, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)