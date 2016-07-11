FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cosan paves way for $150 mln retapping of 2027 bond
July 11, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Cosan paves way for $150 mln retapping of 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - The board of Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio authorized a subsidiary to sell up to $150 million worth of global bonds due in 2027, as Brazil's largest diversified sugar producer takes advantage of growing demand for Brazilian corporate debt.

In a securities filing, Cosan said the company's seven-member board approved the plan, which includes adding guarantees to the new debt. The company first sold the bonds on June 20, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

