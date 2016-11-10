Brazil's Cosan to participate in court auction for Guararapes mill

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Thursday it will take part in an auction for possible investors in the Guararapes sugar mill, which will be sold as part of a debt restructuring of the bankrupt Unialco group.

Cosan, which is partner with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc in the sugar and ethanol venture Raízen, said in a call with investors that it has raised capital expenditure for Raízen to allow for investments to boost sugar production, as prices for the sweetener hover around the highest levels in four years.