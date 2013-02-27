FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cosan mulls alternatives for corporate reorganization
February 27, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Cosan mulls alternatives for corporate reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA Industria e Comercio is considering alternatives to reorganize its corporate structure, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

The plan could include the de-listing of one publicly-traded subsidiary, the filing said. Cosan, which has joint control of Raizen SA, the world’s biggest sugarcane processor, along with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, has for the last five years expanded into fuel distribution after several acquisitions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
