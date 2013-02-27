Brazil's Cosan mulls alternatives for corporate reorganization

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA Industria e Comercio is considering alternatives to reorganize its corporate structure, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

The plan could include the de-listing of one publicly-traded subsidiary, the filing said. Cosan, which has joint control of Raizen SA, the world’s biggest sugarcane processor, along with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, has for the last five years expanded into fuel distribution after several acquisitions.