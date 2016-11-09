FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's Cosan posts quarterly profit of $102 mln
November 9, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Cosan posts quarterly profit of $102 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported a net profit of 327.5 million reais ($102 million) in the quarter that finished in September, reversing the net loss of 17.2 million reais a year ago.

Cosan is a 50-50 partner with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc in the joint venture Raízen, which is the world's largest sugar and ethanol producer. It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 1.42 billion reais in the period, up 46 percent from the same quarter in 2015. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)

