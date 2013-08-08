FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cosan reports surprise loss on currency swing, debt
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Brazil's Cosan reports surprise loss on currency swing, debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Industria e Comercio , Brazil’s biggest sugar and ethanol producer, posted a surprise second-quarter loss of 198 million reais ($85 million) late on Wednesday.

The company attributed the results to the noncash impact of a weaker local currency on dollar-denominated debt.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a profit of 71 million reais. Cosan earned 30 million reais in the first quarter and posted a net loss of 17.1 million reais in the second quarter of 2012.

Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution and sugar venture called Raizen, and it has a logistics arm, Rumo.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a closely watched measure of underlying profit, jumped to 381.6 million reais from 66.8 million reais a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
