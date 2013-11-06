Brazil's Cosan reports Q3 profit of $91.18 million

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Industria e Comercio , Brazil’s biggest sugar and ethanol producer, posted a third-quarter profit of 208.8 million reais ($91.18 million) late Wednesday, helped by its growing retail fuels unit, according to a securities filing.

The earnings were 26 percent lower than during the 2012 third quarter, but in line with analysts’ expectations.

During this year’s second quarter, Cosan reported an unexpected loss due to the effect of a weakening of the Brazilian real on the company’s dollar-linked debt.

Analysts who cover the sector at Merrill Lynch, J.P.Morgan and Itau BBA said they expected profits to recover from last quarter but still lag last year at this time.

They expected earnings between 198 million and 238 million reais in the quarter ending in September, after posting a net gain of 283 million reais a year ago.

Cosan is a partner with oil major Royal Dutch Shell in a fuel distribution and sugar venture called Raizen, and it has a logistics arm, Rumo.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a closely watched measure of underlying profit referred to as EBITDA, jumped to 722.6 million reais from 386.9 million reais a year earlier.