FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Cosan sells $326 mln in Radar shares to TIAA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Cosan sells $326 mln in Radar shares to TIAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio, an energy and agriculture company in Brazil, agreed to sell 1.065 billion reais ($326 million) in shares of its Radar subsidiary to an investment vehicle owned by pension fund Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), said a Cosan securities filing on Friday.

Radar is an agricultural land management company, holding some 280,000 hectares in farms in eight Brazilian states.

Cosan, which is a leading sugar and ethanol producer through its joint venture Raízen with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it signed the deal with Mansilla Participações Ltda, a TIAA investment vehicle.

The Brazilian company did not say how many shares were included in the deal or the resulting stake Mansilla would hold. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals in Brazil.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.