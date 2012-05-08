Singapore-listed COSCO's Q1 profit falls 25 pct

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd posted a 25 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower dry bulk shipping income.

COSCO said net profit for January-March fell to S$27.8 million ($22.3 million) from S$37.1 million a year earlier.

The company’s revenue slipped 3 percent to S$978.7 million in the first quarter, dragged down by a decline in sales from its shipyards and dry bulk shipping.

COSCO warned that business and operating conditions for the rest of the year would remain “difficult and challenging” due to a fragile global economic recovery. ($1 = 1.2469 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)