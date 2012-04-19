FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's COSCO gets $220 mln order for 2 barges
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's COSCO gets $220 mln order for 2 barges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd said on Thursday its COSCO Shipyard Group unit has secured a contract to build two self erecting drilling tender barges worth around $220 million.

The deal with Singapore-based Energy Drilling Pte Ltd, whose substantial owner is Norwegian venture capital firm Energy Ventures, contains an option for an additional two barges.

COSCO Shipyard, which is 51 percent owned by COSCO Singapore, expects to deliver the two barges in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

