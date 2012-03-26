FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosco wins $150 mln shipbuilding contract
March 26, 2012

Cosco wins $150 mln shipbuilding contract

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Cosco Corp Ltd said one of its subsidiaries had signed a contract worth more than $150 million to build a specialised vessel to install offshore wind turbines for a European customer.

Cosco said on Monday the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2014 and the contract is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the company for the year ending 31 December 2012. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

