FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's COSCO Corp Q3 net profit falls 61 percent
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's COSCO Corp Q3 net profit falls 61 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd said its third quarter net profit fell 61 percent to S$16.4 million ($13.20 million) from the same period a year earlier due to lower contributions from dry-bulk shipping and shipyard operations.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell 84.1 percent on the year to S$4.2 million in the third quarter.

COSCO Corp, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned maritime conglomerate, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co, said its profit for the first nine months of the year dropped 68 percent to S$26 million.

The company’s order-book stood at S$7.2 billion at the end of September, up from S$6.7 billion three months earlier.

COSCO Corp shares closed at S$0.79, down nearly 12 percent so far this year, compared with a 1 percent gain in Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index.

For a company statement, click

($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.