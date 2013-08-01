FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COSCO Corp Q2 net profit falls 56 pct on year
August 1, 2013 / 9:23 AM / in 4 years

COSCO Corp Q2 net profit falls 56 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 plunged 56 percent from a year earlier to S$12 million ($9.42 million).

COSCO Corp, controlled by state-owned China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, said its net profit for the first half of the year dropped 61 percent to S$21.8 million.

The company’s orderbook stood at $6.7 billion at the end of June. The excess capacity in the shipping industry, together with the uncertain economic environment may lead to a decline in new ship orders, the company said.

For a company statement, click ($1 = 1.2740 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

