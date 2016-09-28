Restaurant operator Cosi files for bankruptcy protection

(Reuters) - Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Cosi Inc and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, after failing to raise capital or find a buyer.

The Boston-based company, known for its crackly-crust flatbread, said it would continue to pursue a sale during the course of bankruptcy.

The company said it had entered into a non-binding agreement with lenders AB Opportunity Fund LLC, AB Value Partners LP and affiliates of Milfam II LP under which these lenders have offered to buy Cosi's assets and serve as a "stalking horse" bidder in a sale process.

Cosi, which is also famous for its Squagels, or square bagels, listed assets of $31.24 million and debt of about $20 million, according to a court filing.

The company said it had net sales of $22.3 million, with net losses of about $3.1 million and cash on hand of about $3 million, at the end of its second quarter on June 27.

Since then sales have deteriorated further, losses have increased and cash on hand has fallen to about $950,000, Interim CEO Patrick Bennett said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company operated about 107 restaurants in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Costa Rica, as of June 27.

Cosi is the latest casual dining chain to file for bankruptcy protection.

Earlier this year, Logan's Roadhouse and Buffets LLC filed for bankruptcy, largely weighed down by consumers' shift to cheaper quicker dining options.

Cosi had been exploring alternatives, including a sale, since late 2015, but deteriorating sales trends and rising negative cash flow as well as debt due in April and May 2017 hampered efforts to recapitalize or find a buyer, Bennett said.

The company's same-store sales declined 10 percent in August.

Prior to the bankruptcy filing, Cosi said it closed 29 of its 74 company-owned restaurants, but its 31 franchised locations were unaffected by the bankruptcy process.

Cosi listed former Chief Executive Robert Dourney as its biggest individual shareholder as of March 28, with a stake of about 5.4 percent. Dourney was fired in August.

The company said it had received about $4 million in debtor-in-possession financing to maintain operations during the Chapter 11 process.

Cosi's shares fell as much as 82 percent to 2 cents in afternoon trading. The stock touched a 12-month high of $1.08 in October.

The case is in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts, Case No.: 16-13704.