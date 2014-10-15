FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management
#Healthcare
October 15, 2014

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Says Cosmo shareholders to vote on change of registered office and seat of management

* Says board of directors has resolved to call Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in order to propose a change of registered office and seat of management of company

* Says registered office will be moved to Luxembourg

* Says operations of group’s existing plants in Lainate will be unaffected and this transaction shall have no impact on employment levels

* Says shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA will be automatically replaced by shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

