FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cosmo says Cassiopea to list on SIX Swiss Exchange
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 9, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Cosmo says Cassiopea to list on SIX Swiss Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its majority-owned subsidiary, Cassiopea, plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year.

Cosmo said it planned to reduce its current shareholding in Cassiopea to below 50 percent from 97 percent through the flotation, which will comprise a secondary offering of shares.

Around 37 percent of the IPO will be reserved for allocation to existing Cosmo shareholders, the pharmaceutical firm said.

Cassiopea is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing medical dermatology products. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.