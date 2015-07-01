FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosmo set to raise 163 mln Sfr in Cassiopea initial public offering
July 1, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Cosmo set to raise 163 mln Sfr in Cassiopea initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA said it will list its stock at 34 Swiss francs ($36.34) per share on Wednesday, in a bid by Cosmo Pharmauceuticals SA to raise 163 million francs through the initial public offering of the skin and hair treatment maker.

Swiss-listed Cosmo is reducing its 97 percent stake in Cassiopea to just under 50 percent through the listing.

The offering comprises 4.8 million shares to be listed on the Swiss exchange later on Wednesday at 34 francs each, with an extra 363,640 shares available in an over-allotment within the next month. This amounts to a market capitalization of 340 mln francs.

The shares were offered publicly in Switzerland and privately to qualified investors outside the country.

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on topical treatment against acne, male-pattern baldness and genital warts. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
