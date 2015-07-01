UPDATE 1-Cosmo set to raise 163 mln Sfr in Cassiopea floatation

(Adds share reaction)

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA said it will list its stock at 34 Swiss francs per share on Wednesday, in a bid by Cosmo Pharmauceuticals SA to raise 163 million Swiss francs ($173.53 million) by floating the skin and hair treatment maker.

Sources had told Reuters that order books for the planned flotation of the Cosmo subsidiary closed on Tuesday, earlier than originally planned.

Reuters reported that traders expected the deal to price in the lower half of the 30-40 franc per share price range.

Swiss-listed Cosmo is reducing its 97 percent stake in Cassiopea to just under 50 percent through the listing.

The offering comprises 4.8 million shares to be listed on the Swiss exchange later on Wednesday at 34 francs each, with an extra 363,640 shares available in an over-allotment within the next month. This amounts to a market capitalization of 340 million francs.

The shares rose in early trading by nearly 10 percent before levelling off to trade slightly higher. At 0732 GMT, the stock was 1.4 percent higher at 35.50 francs.

The shares were offered publicly in Switzerland and privately to qualified investors outside the country.

Cassiopea is a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on topical treatment against acne, male-pattern baldness and genital warts. ($1 = 0.9393 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)