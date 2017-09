Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Communicates results of withdrawal process and time line for pre-emption rights

* 104,931 shares tendered

* Pre-emption rights at 156.03 Swiss francs ($173) per share until Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)