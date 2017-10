TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s fourth-biggest refiner, Cosmo Oil Co, said on Tuesday it has decided to close one of its four refineries, the 140,000 barrels per day Sakaide plant, in southwest Japan, in July 2013.

The company said there would be no job losses at the refinery, and the Sakaide plant will continue to function as an oil terminal to stabilise oil supplies to western Japan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)