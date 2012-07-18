FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosmo Oil, Hyundai to build paraxylene unit this year
July 18, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

Cosmo Oil, Hyundai to build paraxylene unit this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Wednesday its joint venture with South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank expects to complete construction of a $1.3 billion 800,000 tonnes per year paraxylene-making facility by the end of 2012, several months earlier than it initially planned.

Commercial production is also expected to begin several months earlier than planned in the early part of 2013.

When the new No.2 unit, which is under construction inside Hyundai’s Daesan refinery in South Korea, begins operations, the venture will increase paraxylene-making capacity to 1.18 million tpy and benzene-producing capacity by 110,000 tpy to 230,000 tpy, aiming to tap growing petrochemical demand in China.

Total investment in the project is estimated at about 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion). ($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

