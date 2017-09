July 30 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA : * Says H1 revenue EUR 41.1 million versus EUR 26.6 million year ago * Says H1 profit after taxes EUR 76.8 million versus EUR 63.3 million year ago * Says H1 operating result EUR 14.6 million versus EUR 6.7 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage