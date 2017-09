Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cosmos Yatirim Holding As :

* Says its unit Enerji Ofisi Akaryakit renews contract of JETA-1 aviation fuel supply to Antalya Hava Ikmal

* Says its unit Enerji Ofisi Akaryakit renews contract for 3 years till December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)