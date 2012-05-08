Italy's crisis-hit Costa sees bookings jump

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian cruise operator Costa Crociere, controlled by U.S. group Carnival, cut prices and saw a 25 percent annual rise in bookings in April, recovering from the slump in sales triggered by the deadly Concordia disaster earlier this year.

“The rise is an important sign,” managing director Gianni Onorato said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of an event onboard the company’s new flagship Costa Fascinosa.

In January, the Costa Concordia hit a reef near the island of Giglio off the Tuscan coast, capsizing and killing at least 30 people.

The accident shook the cruise industry, hitting bookings and raising concerns about the safety of modern cruise ships that sail the seas with thousands of passengers aboard.

In comments confirmed by the group’s spokesman, Onorato said the fall in bookings in the months after the Concordia tragedy had touched 50-60 percent.

Onorato acknowledged that part of the rise in bookings was down to price reductions.

As the economic crisis bites, the cruise line industry is seen as something of a lifeline for Italy’s flagging labour market not just for the tourists it brings in but for the country’s shipyard industry too.

State-owned shipyard Fincantieri is building five ships for Carnival which is the world’s biggest cruise operator.

Costa Crociere last year carried 2.3 million passengers. It has invested 5.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the past 12 years to develop its fleet.