FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Costa Rica mandates banks for up to USD1bn bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Costa Rica mandates banks for up to USD1bn bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, bond levels)

By Paul Kilby

COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil, March 27 (IFR) - Costa Rica has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank for an international bond of up to USD1bn, the country’s vice president of investment and public credit, Jordi Prat, said on Thursday.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB/BB+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, is considering a new 10-year or 30-year bond, or a combination of both.

Costa Rica was last in the market in April 2013 with a USD1bn dual-tranche issue comprising a 12-year 4.375% USD500m tranche and a 30-year 5.625% USD500m tranche.

Both bonds have fallen by between 10 to 15 points since then, and were bid at 89.5 and 85 respectively, according to Tradeweb.

Original issue discount restrictions on those bonds mean that the sovereign is unable to increase the size of those tranches at the current low dollar prices. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Additional reporting by Joan Magee; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.