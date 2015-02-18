Costa Rica confirms underwriting team for up to US$1bn bond

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (IFR) - Costa Rica has officially mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead managers for a new international bond issue of up to US$1bn.

The Ba1/BB/BB+ rated sovereign could come to market as soon as this month. The mandate was first reported by IFR last week.

Costa Rica could be targeting maturities of up to 30 years, according to bankers away from the deal.

The country has appointed international law firm Arnold & Porter as legal advisor for the sale. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)