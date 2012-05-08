FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Costamare posts higher profit as rates pick up
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Costamare posts higher profit as rates pick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.30/shr last year

* Q1 voyage rev up 16 pct to $100 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Container shipping company Costamare Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as charter rates for vessels increased during the quarter.

Voyage revenue rose 16 percent to $100 million.

January-March net income rose to $24.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share.

The Athens, Greece-based company’s shares, which have shed about 10 percent in the last three months, closed at $14 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

