FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costamare 2nd-qtr profit falls on lower rates
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Costamare 2nd-qtr profit falls on lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.31 vs $0.43 last year

* Q2 voyage rev $96 mln vs $94.3 mln last year

July 24 (Reuters) - Greek container ship owner Costamare’s second-quarter profit fell as charter rates continue to remain depressed in the troubled shipping sector.

Charter rates for container ships crashed in the last four years as a large number of new ships were delivered before the economic downturn. Daily rates for large vessels fell to about $10,000 per day this year from $350,000 in 2008.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $21.1 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $26.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, it earned 32 cents per share.

Voyage revenues rose 2 percent to $96 million.

Costamare, majority owned by the Konstantakopoulos family, has 56 vessels chartered to firms like A.P. Moller-Maersk , COSCO and Hapag Lloyd.

Costamare shares, which have fallen 27 percent in the past year, closed at $13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.