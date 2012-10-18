FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costa Rica's San Jose airport shut after plane runway skid
October 18, 2012 / 11:48 PM / in 5 years

Costa Rica's San Jose airport shut after plane runway skid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s busy main international airport was shut down on Thursday afternoon after the tires of a plane burst upon landing, sending it skidding along the runway, the country’s fire chief said.

The plane, a Taca Airlines Airbus 321 originating in El Salvador, touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport about 4 p.m. local time (2100 GMT). The plane carried 146 passengers and no injuries were reported, Hector Chaves, the national fire chief, said.

The airport closure was ordered after the plane skidded to a halt and blocked a runway. Chaves said he did not know when the airport would reopen.

Rain showers fell all afternoon at the airport, which is Central America’s second busiest airport, but Chaves said it was unclear if that played a role in the accident. (Reporting by Matt Levin; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and Bill Trott)

