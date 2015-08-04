FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costa Rica coffee exports dip 14 percent in July
August 4, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Costa Rica coffee exports dip 14 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s coffee exports dropped 14 percent in July, compared to the same month last year, the country’s national coffee institute ICAFE said on Tuesday.

The Central American country exported 97,214 60-kg bags in July, compared to 113,072 bags in the year-earlier period.

Coffee shipments in the first ten months of the 2014/2015 season totaled 1,054,947 60-kg bags, a nearly 9 percent decline from the same ten-month period during the previous 2013/2014 season.

The tree-killing roya fungus has hurt coffee production in Central America during the last couple of cycles, though output has been recovering. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

