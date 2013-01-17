Costa Rica to issue $1 bln in Eurobonds btwn May and June

SAN JOSE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Costa Rica will issue an additional $1 billion in Eurobonds between May and June of this year, Finance Minister Edgar Ayales told reporters on Thursday.

The Ministry also announced the 2012 fiscal deficit came in at 4.4 percent of GDP, in line with expectations for a 4.5 percent balance. It also forecast a 2013 fiscal deficit of 4.9 percent of the country’s annual output.

The ministry did not provide any details on promised capital controls, aimed at limiting hot money flows into the country, but said it would make an announcement this week.