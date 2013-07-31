Costa Rica cenbank lowers 2013 growth forecast to 3 pct

SAN JOSE, July 31 (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s economy will likely grow just 3 percent in 2013 rather than the 4 percent forecast earlier this year, Central Bank President Rodrigo Bolanos said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry also revised its forecast for the fiscal deficit to 5 percent of gross domestic product, from 4.8 percent earlier, officials told a news conference.

First-quarter growth in Costa Rica was the lowest since the country exited recession at the end of 2009 at just 2.43 percent year-on-year.