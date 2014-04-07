FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica eyes $1 bln bond issue in 2015 -VP elect
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Costa Rica eyes $1 bln bond issue in 2015 -VP elect

Alexandra Alper

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s vice president elect said on Monday his government would consider issuing another 30-year dollar-denominated sovereign bond next year for $1 billion.

Vice President-elect Helio Fallas said the country’s new government wants to cut the deficit, which the current finance minister has warned could grow to 6 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.4 percent in 2013.

Fallas is the running mate of Luis Guillermo Solis, a center-left academic who easily won Costa Rica’s presidential election on Sunday.

Incumbent President Laura Chinchilla’s government last month placed a $1-billion 30-year bond. “Next year it will be another billion, but that is the maximum,” Fallas said.

Solis has promised not to raise taxes for two years and to focus on reducing tax evasion and waste, while clamping down on corruption. He also wants to boost spending on social programs and education. (Additional reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.