FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica eyes further $400 mln loan from World Bank
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Costa Rica eyes further $400 mln loan from World Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Costa Rica is negotiating a $400 million loan from the World Bank to pay back a debt with the country’s social security institute, President Laura Chinchilla said on Tuesday.

Chinchilla made the announcement at a meeting with World Bank officials to sign a smaller loan of $200 million to support four public universities.

“Education and health have become top financing and debt priorities for the administration”, Chinchilla said.

Costa Rica has universal healthcare and the social security institute runs many of the country’s hospitals and provides health services to those who are not privately insured.

Chinchilla said the institute use the debt payment to invest in infrastructure and the improvement of services. The smaller loan signed on Tuesday will help public universities invest in technology, research, and boost enrolment.

Costa Rica, a country of 4.5 million people known for its tourist beaches and coffee exports, is struggling to contain a ballooning fiscal deficit.

Last year the fiscal deficit reached 4.4 percent of gross domestic product, one of the highest in Latin America and is narrowly valued at more than 5 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.