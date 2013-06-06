FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costco May same-store sales miss expectations
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Costco May same-store sales miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.

The company said comparable store sales for the month of May rose 5 percent, including the effects of fuel and foreign exchange.

Analysts on average were expecting sales to rise 5.5 percent, including the effects of fuel, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Net sales at the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer rose 7 percent to $8.13 billion for the four-week period ended June 2.

Costco is the largest U.S warehouse club chain and competes with BJ’s Wholesale Club and Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Sam’s Club.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.